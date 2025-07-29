Business
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Plan to Create First Transcontinental Freight Railroad
Omaha, Nebraska — Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern announced plans to merge in a $72 billion deal, creating the first transcontinental freight railroad in the United States. The merger aims to span over 50,000 miles, serving all 43 states and linking nearly 100 ports.
Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena stated that this merger is a significant step towards transforming America’s supply chain. He emphasized that the combined network would streamline operations, enhance service speed, and reduce the number of trucks on highways, thus alleviating road congestion.
“Imagine seamlessly hauling freight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Colton, California,” Vena said. This merger is also expected to retain and generate jobs, as both railroads employ over 40,000 union workers.
Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George expressed confidence that the combined resources and abilities of both companies would foster improved service across the rail industry. However, the merger requires regulatory approval and raises concerns among customers about potential service disruptions.
Rail industry experts have noted that past mergers have led to service declines and increased rates. Ann Warner, a logistics consultant, highlighted the uncertainty many rail customers face regarding the implications of the merger.
The deal will need to pass regulatory scrutiny from bodies like the Surface Transportation Board before any finalization. The merging companies aim to submit their application within the next few months.
This merger echoes the historical significance of transcontinental railroads in the development of the nation, dating back to 1869 when the first link was made at Promontory Summit, Utah.
“This is an exciting time for railroads,” Vena remarked, outlining the plans for future implementations that will enhance cargo transportation across the country.
