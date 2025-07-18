Unique Kawasaki KH 606 Up for Sale with Custom Build

Tokyo, Japan — A unique seven-cylinder Kawasaki motorcycle is currently up for sale, attracting the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors. Known as the KH 606, this custom build was created by British shed builder Simon Whitelock in 1999.

The KH 606 is crafted from parts of S1 250 Kawasaki engines. Whitelock had to modify nearly every component of the bike to accommodate the inline-7-cylinder design. According to Whitelock’s friend, Rick Brett, the changes included enlarging the frame, seat, and tank by about four inches each.

Despite its unusual design, the KH 606 has a stealthy appearance compared to Whitelock’s later creation, the Tinker Toy, which features an extraordinary 48 cylinders. The KH 606, however, stands out once its unique features are appreciated up close.

This one-of-a-kind motorcycle originally had a Michigan license plate, despite its British origins. After some time, it found its way to Japan, where it is now back on the market. The seller is asking for 12 million yen, which is approximately $81,000 USD, not including additional delivery fees.

The auction for the KH 606 is set to end on July 21, 2025, allowing interested buyers some time to decide if they want to add this rare motorcycle to their collection. Those looking for something truly unique may view this as their golden opportunity.