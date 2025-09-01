Unique Screening for ‘The Long Walk’ Requires Audiences to Walk or Leave

Culver City, California — Lionsgate is hosting a unique screening for its upcoming film “The Long Walk” on August 30, where attendees must walk on treadmills to watch the movie.

The screening aligns with the film’s themes and plot, which follow 50 teenage boys in a perilous walking contest. If participants do not maintain a speed of at least 3 miles per hour, they will be asked to leave the theater before the film ends.

According to a press release, those who stop will be escorted from the theater. “This is a way to enhance the viewing experience and get people involved in the movie’s tension,” the release stated. The event will take place at the Culver Theater, where all seating has been replaced with treadmills.

Patrick Schwarzenegger commented on the challenge in a social media post, expressing excitement for the unique marketing approach. “I can’t wait to watch this movie — looks awesome,” he wrote.

The film, adapted from Stephen King’s novel, explores serious themes of survival and societal control, where participants face lethal consequences for failing to keep pace. This marketing stunt also mimics the film’s intense atmosphere, enriching the audience’s experience.

The film runs for about 108 minutes, and excitement among fans is building as the release date approaches. Although participants for the treadmill screening have already been selected, the event has generated buzz for the film, which hits theaters on September 12.

As one cast member noted, filming involved extensive physical exertion, with actors having to walk several miles for continuity in the scenes. The preparation helped them deliver profound performances, which director Francis Lawrence claims will contribute to the film’s intense and mature narrative.

“The Long Walk” will be available in theaters where audiences can sit comfortably starting September 12.