uniQure Secures $175 Million Loan to Support Gene Therapy Launch

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a leader in gene therapy, announced it has secured a $175 million non-dilutive senior secured term loan facility from Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The funding is intended to enhance the company’s financial flexibility as it prepares for the potential commercial launch of its gene therapy AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease in 2026.

The new loan deal includes the refinancing of an existing $50 million debt, which has now been extended from January 2027 to October 2030. Additionally, uniQure can access up to $125 million more, contingent upon achieving specific regulatory and financial milestones.

“This non-dilutive financing allows us to keep funds available from the $50 million debt until 2030 and provides access to the additional funding,” said Christian Klemt, chief financial officer of uniQure. He believes this arrangement will significantly bolster their capacity to support the anticipated launch of AMT-130.

The financing structure is divided into three tranches. The first tranche includes $50 million to refinance current debt. The second tranche, worth $100 million, can be drawn at uniQure’s discretion upon meeting regulatory and financial targets. A third tranche of up to $25 million is also available, subject to Hercules’ approval.

The floating interest rate for these tranches is the greater of 9.45% or the prime rate plus 2.45%, currently set at 9.70%. This is a reduction from a previous interest rate of 11.95%.

Leerink Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor for uniQure during this financing. The deal is seen as strategically significant, enhancing uniQure’s runway for launching AMT-130, an investigational therapy that represents a key advancement against a challenging neurological disorder.

uniQure is focused on delivering innovative gene therapies for severe medical needs, including Huntington's disease and others. The company has achieved notable progress in gene therapy, notably with its product approved for hemophilia B.