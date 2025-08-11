United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage

CHICAGO, Ill. — A technology outage led United Airlines to ground flights across the United States on Wednesday night, causing significant disruptions that affected over 1,000 flights.

According to the airline, the issue originated from its weight and balance computer system and began shortly after 6 p.m. ET. United confirmed that the technology problem has since been resolved, but residual delays are expected.

“We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening,” the airline said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

More than 40 flights were canceled, and passengers faced extensive delays as the situation unfolded. FlightAware, a site that tracks air traffic, reported the number of delayed flights exceeded 1,000.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acknowledged the issue, stating they were aware that United experienced a technology problem disrupting their operations. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy clarified that the disruption was specific to United and unrelated to the broader air traffic control system.

Importantly, United confirmed that the outage was not connected to any cyberattack. The company is providing meals and accommodations for affected customers.

The ground stop did not impact United Express flights, and any flights already in the air continued to their destinations. Major hubs, including Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, and Houston, were among those where ground stops were requested by the airline.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.