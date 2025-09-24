News
United Airlines Suspends All Flights in U.S. and Canada Due to Tech Issue
Chicago, IL — All United Airlines flights departing from the U.S. and Canada were briefly suspended Tuesday night due to a technological issue.
The airline requested the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a halt to departures around midnight Central Time. United experienced a connectivity issue just before the suspension, which lasted for about half an hour.
This incident marks the second time in less than two months that United Airlines halted its flights due to a technical glitch. In early August, the airline grounded flights across major U.S. airports, including Newark, Denver, Houston, and Chicago, for several hours due to a similar technology issue.
The airline stated that it has since resumed normal operations following the outage. Passengers who were impacted by the flight suspension were advised to check their flight status for updates.
United Airlines has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the technology issue. The airline continues to work closely with the FAA to ensure safety and compliance.
