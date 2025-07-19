D.C. United Appoints Swiss Manager René Weiler as Head Coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 16, 2025) – D.C. United has appointed Swiss manager René Weiler as the club’s new head coach, pending the approval of a U.S. work permit. Kevin Flanagan will act as interim head coach until Weiler’s arrival.

“D.C. United is a club with a proud history and a passionate fanbase,” Weiler said. “The foundation on site gives me confidence in what we can build. There’s still a lot of work ahead, but I’m fully committed to leading this club back to where it belongs, competing at the highest level in MLS.”

Weiler, who has over 24 years of coaching experience and boasts six major trophies, is set to be the most accomplished head coach in D.C. United’s history. His experience includes winning league titles in Belgium, Egypt, and Switzerland, as well as a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal run with Anderlecht.

“René is a tactician with a proven ability to implement a clear and disciplined playing style,” said Ally Mackay, D.C. United’s General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. “He builds teams that are organized and aggressive out of possession, and purposeful in attack. His experience developing talent makes him the ideal leader to guide this project.”

Weiler, 51, began his coaching career in 2009 and has led clubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Most recently, he managed Servette FC in the Swiss Super League, helping the team secure the Swiss Cup title in 2024, their first trophy in over 20 years.

Before his tenure at Servette, Weiler coached various teams, including Al Ahly in Egypt and Kashima Antlers in Japan. His diplomatic approach has earned him respect across multiple football cultures.

Born in Winterthur, Switzerland, Weiler also had a brief playing career as a midfielder for FC Winterthur and FC Aarau. He won the Swiss Nationalliga A title in the 1992-93 season and earned caps for the Switzerland National Team.

Further announcements will be made about Weiler’s arrival once the visa process is complete.