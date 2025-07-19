D.C. United Falls 2-1 to LA Galaxy in Hard-Fought Match

LOS ANGELES (Saturday, July 12, 2025) – D.C. United faced a tough battle on Saturday night, falling just short in a 2-1 loss against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Though D.C. conceded early, the team fought back with intensity and urgency. LA Galaxy’s Marco Reus scored in the 23rd minute, converting a loose ball inside the box to put the hosts ahead.

D.C. United quickly responded, pushing forward to create several scoring opportunities. Interim Head Coach Kevin Flanagan, in his debut match, made strategic choices, including starting Jackson Hopkins and Dominique Badji, both of whom contributed significantly to the team’s efforts.

The Galaxy extended their lead to 2-0 early in the second half, when Diego Fagúndez netted a goal after a deflected shot fell into his path. D.C. United, down by two, remained undeterred. Brandon Servania nearly scored moments later, hitting the crossbar.

Gabriel Pirani narrowed the scoring gap in the 77th minute with his third goal of the season, connecting expertly on a pass from João Peglow. This ignited a renewed sense of hope for D.C.

Defender David Schnegg showcased a strong performance, creating key chances and winning duels throughout the match. Goalkeeper Luis Barraza also played a vital role, making crucial saves that kept D.C. United within striking distance.

Despite their efforts, D.C. could not equalize before the final whistle, concluding with a record of 2-6-2 on the road this season and an all-time regular-season mark of 16-21-11 against LA Galaxy.

D.C. United will look to bounce back as they prepare to face Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 16, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.