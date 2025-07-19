Sports
D.C. United Falls 2-1 to LA Galaxy in Hard-Fought Match
LOS ANGELES (Saturday, July 12, 2025) – D.C. United faced a tough battle on Saturday night, falling just short in a 2-1 loss against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Though D.C. conceded early, the team fought back with intensity and urgency. LA Galaxy’s Marco Reus scored in the 23rd minute, converting a loose ball inside the box to put the hosts ahead.
D.C. United quickly responded, pushing forward to create several scoring opportunities. Interim Head Coach Kevin Flanagan, in his debut match, made strategic choices, including starting Jackson Hopkins and Dominique Badji, both of whom contributed significantly to the team’s efforts.
The Galaxy extended their lead to 2-0 early in the second half, when Diego Fagúndez netted a goal after a deflected shot fell into his path. D.C. United, down by two, remained undeterred. Brandon Servania nearly scored moments later, hitting the crossbar.
Gabriel Pirani narrowed the scoring gap in the 77th minute with his third goal of the season, connecting expertly on a pass from João Peglow. This ignited a renewed sense of hope for D.C.
Defender David Schnegg showcased a strong performance, creating key chances and winning duels throughout the match. Goalkeeper Luis Barraza also played a vital role, making crucial saves that kept D.C. United within striking distance.
Despite their efforts, D.C. could not equalize before the final whistle, concluding with a record of 2-6-2 on the road this season and an all-time regular-season mark of 16-21-11 against LA Galaxy.
D.C. United will look to bounce back as they prepare to face Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 16, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Recent Posts
- IFC, Becamex Partner to Build Eco-Industrial Parks in Vietnam
- Atlanta United Prepares for Rematch Against Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Falls 2-1 to LA Galaxy in Hard-Fought Match
- Chicago Fire FC Aims for Redemption Against CF Montréal
- Inter Miami Faces New York Red Bulls in Key MLS Matchup
- Blanquiazules Aim for Victory in 2025 Season Opener
- Platense Hosts Vélez Sarsfield in Thrilling Liga Profesional Clash
- NBA Summer League and WNBA All-Star Game Highlight Basketball Weekend
- Fans Face Long Wait for ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Release
- UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier Fight Night Live Stream Details
- Francisco Prado Faces Must-Win Fight at UFC 318
- Sunderland Draws with Sevilla in Preseason Friendly After Late Equalizer
- Oleksandr Usyk Triumphs Over Daniel Dubois in Heavyweight Rematch
- Gabbard Threatens Prosecution Over Russia Intelligence Claims
- Marcus Smart to Join Los Angeles Lakers After Buyout with Wizards
- Mets Face Dilemma on Clay Holmes’ Role Amid Post-Break Outlook
- Mets Third Baseman Brett Baty Proposes to Anna Sprys in Cape May
- K-pop Group ATEEZ Thrills Fans at Baltimore Concert
- Lakers Aim for Defensive Upgrades as Free Agency Slows
- Mirassol and Santos Clash in Brasileiro Showdown