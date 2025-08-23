Sports
D.C. United Hosts Inter Miami CF in Key Eastern Conference Clash
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Aug. 22, 2025) – D.C. United welcomes Inter Miami CF to Audi Field this Saturday, August 23, for a match set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game marks head coach René Weiler‘s first home match with United after securing a point on the road with a 1-1 draw against CF Montréal.
D.C. United is currently struggling in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4 wins, 15 losses, and 8 draws, totaling 20 points. Last week’s match saw some changes in the lineup, with defender Lukas MacNaughton earning his first start since May 3 and goalkeeper Luis Barraza returning to the starting eleven after being benched. The Black-and-Red outshot CF Montréal 16-9, managing to keep the game tied, thanks in part to Jackson Hopkins scoring his first MLS goal in the 28th minute.
In contrast, Inter Miami CF, sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points (13 wins, 5 losses, and 6 draws), comes into the match after winning against Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup on August 20. While missing stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba due to injuries, Miami is looking to continue their impressive offensive form, having scored 53 goals this season, with striker Luis Suárez contributing significantly.
Coach Weiler will rely on midfielder Gabriel Pirani to spearhead the attack, particularly with United’s leading scorer Christian Benteke sidelined due to suspension. The last encounter between these two teams ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Miami back on May 18, 2024, and United aims to reverse their fortunes at home this time.
As interest in soccer rises in the U.S. amid the FIFA World Cup preparations for 2026, the matchup promises to draw attention not just for the local teams’ standings but also for the overall growth of soccer in the region.
Fans can follow the match by subscribing to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for live coverage or tune in to radio broadcasts on iHeart Sports DC. Tickets for the match remain available as part of a special package.
