United Launch Alliance Prepares to Launch USSF-106 Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to launch its Vulcan Centaur rocket on a national security mission tonight, August 12, 2025. This launch, designated USSF-106, will take place from Space Launch Complex-41 at 8:56 p.m. EDT (0056 UTC).

The Vulcan rocket stands 202 feet tall and will carry a pair of satellites. One of the primary payloads is the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and built by L3Harris Technologies. The mission represents ULA’s 101st venture into national security launches.

“This mission is heading directly to geosynchronous orbit and will be one of our longest missions to date,” said Gary Wentz, ULA’s vice president of Government and Commercial Programs, during a prelaunch call.

Weather forecasts suggest an 80% chance of favorable conditions during the hour-long launch window. Cumulus clouds and solar activity could pose potential risks.

Despite facing some technical challenges during its certification flights, the Vulcan rocket is now ready for its first national security mission. Col. James Horne, a Space Force official, noted the importance of ending reliance on Russian-made components with this launch.

The USSF-106 mission has a $250 million price tag and is crucial for advancing military navigation capabilities. Dr. Joanna Hicks, principal investigator for NTS-3, expressed excitement over launching their satellite, the first of its kind in 48 years.

NTS-3 aims to enhance position, navigation, and timing services, building upon technologies developed by past navigation satellites. Hicks and her team will conduct over 100 experiments in orbit to further grow and augment GPS technology.

Once deployed from the Vulcan rocket, the NTS-3 satellite will undergo a series of tests and calibrations before it begins operations. This includes experimenting with new methodologies for time-keeping and robust protection against GPS spoofing.

With two prior successful flights under its belt, the Vulcan Centaur continues to demonstrate its potential for future national security missions, paving the way for further advancements in space technology.