Universal Announces ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ for 2026 Release

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Universal Pictures has officially announced the title of the sequel to its blockbuster film, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The upcoming movie will be called “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and is scheduled to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

The announcement was made on September 12, 2025, during a Nintendo Direct event that celebrated the 40th anniversary of the original “Super Mario Bros.” video game, which debuted on September 13, 1985. The sequel is inspired by Nintendo’s popular game “Super Mario Galaxy,” released in 2007 for the Wii.

The teaser for the new film features Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, napping under a tree with Princess Peach’s castle in view. As the camera pans up, viewers can see glimpses of various characters, including Cheep Cheeps and Monty Moles, as they navigate the Mushroom Kingdom.

The original “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” released in April 2023, grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film adaptation of a video game. The film followed Mario and his brother Luigi as they journeyed to save the Mushroom Kingdom from the villainous Bowser, voiced by Jack Black.

Most of the original voice cast will return for the sequel. This includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are also back to helm this new installment, with Matthew Fogel writing the screenplay.

In addition to expanding the Mario universe, Universal has announced a co-financed film based on the “Legend of Zelda” franchise, set for release on March 26, 2027, further indicating Nintendo’s push into animated cinema.

As details emerge, fans can look forward to more information about new characters and additional voice actors in the coming months, building anticipation for another adventure in the beloved Mario universe.