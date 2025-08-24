Universal’s Epic Universe Expands Express Passes to New Rides

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort announced significant updates to its Express Pass offerings on August 22, 2025. Starting today, popular attractions ‘Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry‘ and ‘Mine-Cart Madness’ will now be included in the Express Pass option at the Epic Universe park.

Previously, these rides were excluded from the Express Pass lineup, which allows visitors to skip long wait times. This change means that, except for the ride ‘Dragon Racer’s Rally’, all attractions at Epic Universe are now accessible via the Express Pass.

Universal Orlando’s Express Pass pricing ranges from $179.99 to $359.99 depending on the date of your visit. Additionally, a Universal Express Pass for access to all three parks for three days is available, priced between $269.99 and $864.99.

According to the latest update on their website, the new inclusion of ‘Battle at the Ministry’ and ‘Mine-Cart Madness’ has been reflected on the respective attraction pages. However, the ticket details in the online check-out process have yet to be updated to show this change.

Guests using the Universal Express Pass can skip the line once per attraction, whereas the Universal Express Unlimited option, not available at Epic Universe, allows for unlimited access to participating attractions.

This alteration, with hopes for the addition of ‘Dragon Racer’s Rally’ soon, has drawn attention and excitement among theme park enthusiasts eager to maximize their visit to Universal Orlando.