Universal Orlando Expands Amid Challenges for Young Guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Universal Orlando resort is experiencing significant growth with the opening of the Epic Universe theme park and its newly launched hotels over the last six months. Despite this expansion, some issues remain, particularly for younger visitors.

Epic Universe opened its doors as part of the resort’s massive scale-up, joining Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. This expansion includes three theme parks, a water park, an entertainment district, and eleven resort hotels. However, according to visitors, the resort still lacks sufficient attractions for young children.

Across the three parks, there are only eight rides that do not have height restrictions. In contrast, Disney’s Magic Kingdom offers sixteen no-height-requirement rides. While Universal is known for thrilling rides appealing to older audiences, some families point out the need for more options for younger guests.

Currently, those interested in visiting Epic Universe as part of their annual passes are out of luck. Universal confirmed, “More details regarding Annual Passes that include Universal Epic Universe will be announced at a later date.” Passholders are, however, able to purchase one-day tickets to Epic Universe at a special price.

Visitors to the resort may also be surprised at the distance between Epic Universe and other Universal properties, such as CityWalk and various hotels, which are mostly within walking distance of each other. Shuttle buses are available, but the layout can be challenging for those unfamiliar with the area.

Epic Universe’s 11 attractions include exclusive new E-Tickets and coasters, with notable entries like the Constellation Carousel and Yoshi’s Adventure. Yet, many attractions are outdoors, making them susceptible to weather delays, particularly during Florida’s summer storms. A significant portion of the park could remain closed or face extensive wait times when inclement weather strikes.

Food prices at the resort have also raised eyebrows; for example, a Thanksgiving dinner at Royal Pacific is priced at $80 per person, and milk costs $32 a gallon. Visitors have voiced concerns, indicating that they find costs to be even steeper than at Walt Disney World.

As Universal Orlando continues to grow, guests can expect more developments and information about changes in the park. Stay tuned for more updates on the resort’s expansion and its response to visitor feedback.