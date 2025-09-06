Universal’s Premium Scream Night Returns with Mixed Reviews

Orlando, Florida — Universal Studios Florida hosted the second annual Premium Scream Night for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 on September 2. The event offers a limited capacity preview before the regular season opens, requiring a separate ticket that starts at $375 plus tax.

For this year, tickets increased to $415 as the event neared. In comparison, last year’s tickets were priced at $350. Premium Scream Night provides early access to haunted houses, with guests divided into small groups instead of the usual large lines.

Guests could enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks included in their admission from various venues. One significant improvement this year was that food and beverage options remained available until 2:00 a.m., whereas many venues ran out of items last year. However, lines for food were reportedly long.

Some logistical hiccups occurred before the night began. Initially, guests were told to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the event’s start, but many were allowed in early if they had a Premium Scream Ticket. This primarily affected those who did not see the information on social media, leading to longer lines.

Despite the early access, some popular haunted houses experienced delays opening. This created longer wait times overall for guests. Some attendees reported a 70-minute wait for one of the key attractions, Five Nights at Freddy’s, due to the earlier crowds.

Additionally, a surprise panel discussion with HHN’s creative team added to scheduling complications for guests trying to experience multiple offerings in one night. Many left lines for attractions to secure tickets for the panel, further impacting wait times.

While more houses were accessible this year than during a typical night, the increased crowd sizes were problematic for many guests. Several remarked that Premium Scream felt more like a busy event night compared to a limited-capacity experience.

Accessibility remains a concern; while wait times were less than a regular event night, guests with disabilities faced challenges navigating line lengths in the absence of alternative options.

Given the changes and challenges faced this year, some guests felt the value of Premium Scream Night has declined. They suggest opting for other experiences like the RIP tour, which, while pricier starting at $439.99, promised a more streamlined experience.

Overall, guests are hopeful for improvements next year and reflect on their experiences from previous events.