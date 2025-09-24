Universidad de Chile Aims for Semifinals in Copa Sudamericana Match

COQUIMBO, Chile – The Universidad de Chile will face Alianza Lima on Thursday in a crucial Copa Sudamericana quarter-final match, aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2011.

Without fans in attendance due to a sanction from Conmebol following violent clashes between their supporters and those of Independiente in August, the match will take place at the neutral Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, located 470 kilometers north of Santiago.

The Chilean team reached this stage after advancing due to Independiente’s disqualification. They will look to secure a spot among the final four for the first time in over a decade. In the first leg in Lima, both squads ended in a 0-0 draw.

Coach Gustavo Álvarez will lead the team onto the field at 9:30 PM local time (12:30 AM GMT on Friday). However, he will be without key midfielder Marcelo Díaz, who is sidelined with an injury. The absence of the 38-year-old could see Sebastián Rodríguez take his place in the lineup.

Despite being sixth in the domestic league, the Universidad de Chile is determined to reclaim the Copa Sudamericana title, a feat they achieved under coach Jorge Sampaoli. Álvarez stressed the importance of treating this match like a final. “We need to impose ourselves and will work to give our players the calm needed to succeed,” he said.

Alianza Lima, managed by Argentine Néstor “Pipo” Gorosito, hopes to have veteran striker Paolo Guerrero available after he has been dealing with physical issues. The 41-year-old is expected to start on the bench, while Hernán Barcos will likely take the field as the main striker.

“We know we have a lot on the line and want to make history with the biggest in Peru,” Guerrero said in a statement to reporters, expressing the team’s eagerness to advance in the tournament.

Alianza Lima aims to continue its run of three wins and two draws in the Sudamericana and hopes to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time ever. The winning team will face Argentina’s Lanús, who defeated Brazilian Fluminense in a stunning upset earlier this week.

Possible lineups:

Universidad de Chile: Gabriel Castellón – Fabián Hormazábal, Franco Calderón, Matías Zaldivia – Maximiliano Guerrero, Sebastián Rodríguez, Charles Aránguiz, Matías Sepúlveda – Javier Altamirano, Nicolás Guerra, Lucas Assadi. Coach: Gustavo Álvarez.

Alianza Lima: Guillermo Viscarra – Guillermo Enrique, Gianfranco Chávez, Renzo Garcés, Miguel Trauco – Fernando Gaibor, Sergio Peña, Pedro Aquino – Kevin Quevedo, Eryc Castillo, Hernán Barcos. Coach: Néstor Gorosito.

Referee: Carlos Betancur (COL).