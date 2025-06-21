Universitario de Deportes unveils lineup for crucial match against ADT

Lima, Peru – On Thursday, Universitario de Deportes officially announced its squad for the upcoming match against ADT de Tarma in the 16th round of the Liga 1 2025 Apertura Tournament.

Coach Jorge Fossati surprised fans by including Horacio Calcaterra, a key player who has been sidelined with injury in recent games. Calcaterra, who suffered a muscle injury in mid-April, has returned to fitness and may have a chance to play against ADT.

While Calcaterra will not start the match, he is ready to step in as needed. The expected starting lineup for Universitario includes Britos; Corzo, Riveros, Di Benedetto; Ureña, Pérez Guedes, Concha, Inga, Polo; Rivera and Valera.

In contrast, Edison Flores will miss his second consecutive match due to an unresolved injury sustained during the latest qualifying matches.

Currently, Universitario leads the league standings with 29 points, just one ahead of Alianza Lima. They are set to face ADT today, June 20, at 9:00 PM local time at the Estadio Monumental in Ate. The match will be broadcast live on GOLPERU, which holds the rights for all of Universitario’s home games.

Calcaterra’s return provides a boost for Universitario as they look to maintain their position atop the table.