Universitario Faces Alianza Universidad in Crucial Clausura Match

HUÁNUCO, Peru — Universitario de Deportes visits Alianza Universidad today, August 5, 2025, in a critical match for both teams in the fourth round of the Torneo Clausura of Liga 1.

The match kicks off at 12:00 PM at the Estadio Heraclio Tapia, where Universitario aims for its third victory to stay in contention for the title. «We need to secure points to keep up with the leaders,» said Universitario’s coach Jorge Fossati ahead of the game.

Universitario arrives with a record of two wins and one draw, placing them in a strong position. However, they face challenges, including the absence of key player Edison Flores, who remains in Lima for personal reasons. Goalkeeper Miguel Vargas steps in for Sebastián Britos, who is out due to injury.

On the other side, Alianza Universidad is looking to move out of the relegation zone. After a recent 3-0 win against ADT, the team is buoyed by the arrival of coach Roberto Mosquera. «We are eager to build on this momentum and challenge Universitario at home,» Mosquera stated.

Alianza Universidad currently sits near the bottom of the table, having accumulated only 14 points. The stakes are high as they seek to improve their standing in the league.

Before the match, Alianza Universidad provided guidelines for fans attending the game, reminding them to present their ID for entry. Kickoff is expected to bring a lively atmosphere as both teams have everything to play for.

Fans can watch the game live on L1 MAX and stream it online for more detailed coverage. RPP will also provide updates via radio and their website throughout the match.