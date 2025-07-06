Universitario Faces Garcilaso in Crucial Liga 1 Showdown Today

CUSCO, Peru — Universitario de Deportes visits Deportivo Garcilaso today, July 6, as they battle for a crucial win in Round 18 of the Liga 1 Apertura tournament. The match begins at 5:30 p.m. local time at the Estadio Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

The ‘cremas’, currently with 35 points, must secure a victory to maintain their title hopes, especially with their rivals closely behind. If they lose, the title race may fall to their long-time opponents, Alianza Lima, who currently lead the standings by just one point.

Coach Jorge Fossati leads Universitario into the matchup with a fully fit squad after a week off, including the much-anticipated return of midfielder Edison Flores. The team aims for its fifth consecutive win as they prepare to face Garcilaso.

“We have to keep winning to control our destiny in the championship,” Fossati commented during a press conference, emphasizing the importance of the match.

The match will be broadcasted live on L1 Max, accessible via various cable providers and online streaming platforms. Fans can follow Infobae Peru for minute-by-minute updates, highlights, and reactions from the game.

Deportivo Garcilaso, despite not being in contention for the title, is eager to end its season on a high note, coming off a goalless draw in its last match against ADT. Coach Orlando Renato will be without midfielder Xavi Moreno, who is suspended.

The anticipated kickoff time varies for international viewers: 6:30 p.m. in Venezuela and Eastern U.S. time, and 7:30 p.m. across multiple South American nations like Uruguay and Argentina.

As the teams line up, Universitario will feature a strong starting eleven led by goalkeeper Sebastián Britos and forwards Edison Flores and Alex Valera. Garcilaso will respond with goalkeeper Patrick Zubczuk and a competent attacking front.

With so much at stake, fans are set for an exciting match filled with passion and intensity.