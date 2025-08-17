Sports
Universitario Prepares for Clash with Sport Huancayo Amidst Libertadores Pressure
HUANCAYO, Peru — Universitario de Deportes will visit Sport Huancayo this Sunday, August 17, for a key match in the 2025 Torneo Clausura. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 PM local time as the blanquiazules aim to secure their spot at the top of the standings.
After suffering a painful 4-0 defeat against Palmeiras in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, Universitario is in need of a boost in confidence. They are currently focused on maintaining a strong position in the Torneo Clausura. Coach Fossati emphasized the need to convert scoring opportunities, noting that their last league match resulted in a close 1-0 victory over Sport Boys.
Sport Huancayo, meanwhile, is no easy opponent. The team has shown resilience this season, with striker Janio Pósito emerging as a standout performer. Pósito has excelled with his ability to create plays and score, making him a critical asset in their upcoming match.
Universitario’s last face-off against Sport Huancayo ended in a convincing 3-1 win on March 18, where players Alex Valera, Williams Riveros, and Jairo Concha scored for the blanquiazules. However, after a five-game stretch that has left Sport Huancayo with 7 points, they’re looking to turn their fortunes around after a recent loss to ADT.
The match will be broadcast live on L1 MAX starting at noon. Fans are eager to see if Universitario can build on their previous victory while Sport Huancayo aims to improve their standing in the league.
