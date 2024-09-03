University of Alberta Transitioning to Canvas Learning Management System

The University of Alberta has announced its decision to switch its Learning Management System (LMS) from eClass to Canvas. This transition is based on feedback received from students, faculty, and staff and is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

Canvas became available to U of A students and instructors on August 6. Students can verify their courses on the new system using their CCID. The announcement was made in fall 2023, signifying a commitment to improve the educational experience.

According to Mündel, the vice-provost for learning initiatives and leader of the LMS project, the transition to Canvas is a response to concerns raised by students and staff regarding the effectiveness of eClass. Mündel emphasized the need for a vendor-supported system that provides better support for the changing needs of the university.

Unlike Moodle, which is free and open-source, Canvas is owned and operated by Instructure. Mündel pointed out that the benefits of utilizing Canvas include access to partnerships and resources that can enhance the learning environment for U of A students.

The implementation of Canvas will occur in waves over a two-year period. The first wave is scheduled for fall 2024, with the decision to transition at this time resting with individual faculties and instructors. The second wave will take place in winter 2025 and will focus on integrating features like online proctoring and polling.

The third wave is aimed at courses that require special accommodations, particularly in complex subjects such as math and engineering. All faculties are set to fully transition to Canvas by the fall of 2025, as noted by Mündel.

To select a new LMS, interested parties were invited to submit proposals, which were then evaluated by a selection committee. After narrowing down the options to two candidates, the finalists presented their systems to the U of A community, leading to the final decision in favor of Canvas.