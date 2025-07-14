Education
University of Arizona Cancels 64 Grants, Impacting $60 Million
Tucson, Arizona – The University of Arizona has terminated 64 grants, affecting nearly $60 million in unspent funds. This information comes from an internal university website, raising concerns among faculty and researchers.
UA spokesperson Mitch Zak stated that he could not confirm the precise numbers but acknowledged that the process for halting grants has significantly slowed over the past month. “The stop order process has slowed dramatically in the last month,” Zak said.
The cancellations are the result of recent federal budget cuts, which are impacting educational institutions across the country. The school is adjusting to the financial landscape, though exact details on future funding remain unclear.
As the university navigates these changes, faculty members are worried about how the termination of grants will affect ongoing research projects. The situation is evolving, and stakeholders are closely monitoring any further developments.
These cancellations and their financial implications have yet to be thoroughly understood, but the university community is encouraged to stay informed as the situation progresses.
