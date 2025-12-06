University of Georgia Suing Former Player Over NIL Contract Dispute

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia is taking legal action against former defensive end Damon Wilson, seeking $390,000 in damages related to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract dispute. Wilson, who transferred to Missouri after his sophomore season, has been served with a lawsuit that may set a legal precedent in college athletics.

Georgia’s athletic department claims Wilson signed a contract with Classic City Collective in December 2024. The agreement was worth $500,000, providing $30,000 monthly payments and additional bonuses. According to the terms, if Wilson transferred or left the team, he would owe a lump sum equal to the remaining payments.

“When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same,” said athletics spokesperson Steven Drummond in a statement to ESPN.

Wilson was served with the lawsuit on November 19 while at Missouri. He was reportedly paid $30,000 from the contract before announcing his intent to transfer on January 6, 2025. By the time he left the program, Classic City Collective had terminated the agreement, demanding the repayment of $390,000.

Legal experts indicate that Georgia must prove that the amount being sought is a reasonable assessment of the damages incurred due to Wilson’s transfer. Historically, liquidated damages clauses are not meant to serve as penalties against individuals for breaking contracts.

Wilson is now represented by attorneys Bogdan Susan and Jeff Jensen, who argue that Georgia’s actions may lead to unexpected consequences for student-athletes. “After all the facts come out, people will be shocked at how the University of Georgia treated a student athlete,” Susan stated.

The case raises complex questions about the nature of NIL agreements and how they might affect players’ decisions to transfer. If Georgia succeeds, it may reshape how contracts are structured in college sports. Wilson has until December 6 to respond to the allegations.