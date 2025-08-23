University of Hawai’i Football Kicks Off Season Against Stanford

MANOA, Hawaii (Island News) — The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa is set to open the 2025 college football season with a non-conference matchup against Stanford University on Saturday, August 23, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The game begins at 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time and will be broadcasted nationally on CBS.

This matchup marks the second time in three seasons that the Rainbow Warriors will host the Cardinal, aiming to avenge a 37-24 loss during their last encounter in 2023. New Athletic Director Matt Elliott expressed excitement about the season’s kickoff, stating, “This is the joy of what happens when you put in all that work and then you get to put it on display for your community.”

Head Coach Timmy Chang, entering his fourth year, hopes to improve upon last season’s 5-7 record. The team has heightened expectations this year, bolstered by the addition of new school officials and a commitment to increasing community support.

Fans are encouraged to participate in a White Out theme at the game, wearing white to symbolize unity between supporters and players. Alan Aldwell, Senior Director of Sales and Service with the UH Athletics Department, highlighted the importance of a strong community turnout, saying, “It’s going to be a rockin’ environment. We’re really excited for our fans to start the season on a high note.”

The day’s festivities will start early, with the tailgating lot opening at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Warrior Walk at 11 a.m., leading the team to the locker room. Aldwell encouraged fans to arrive early, promising music and food truck attractions to enhance the experience.

UH President Wendy Hensel expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “I love the energy. I love the excellence of our student-athletes and the ability to just create joy for the entire state. We’re Hawaii’s team and I’m hoping everyone comes out on Saturday to cheer for the football team.”

For those interested in season tickets, various options are available, including behind-the-scenes tours that give fans a glimpse of the facilities and meet some of the team members. All eyes will be on Saturday as Hawaii seeks a victorious start to the 2025 season.