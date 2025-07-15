University Research Identifies Key Traits of Being ‘Cool’

Tucson, Arizona — New research from the University of Arizona‘s Eller College of Management has identified six traits commonly associated with being perceived as “cool.” The study highlights that being extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open, and autonomous are key characteristics that contribute to this ambiguous concept.

Professor Caleb Warren, who has been studying the psychology of cool for several years, initiated his research to better understand consumer behavior and purchasing decisions. He emphasizes that much of the economy hinges on attention and information, stating, “One of the only ways to break through the clutter is to be cool. And it’s easier to be cool by either embodying or identifying with cool people.”

The research involved thousands of survey participants from twelve countries who rated non-famous individuals on their perceived coolness and goodness. Results revealed some overlap between the attributes of being cool and being good, although the latter is often associated with more traditional and conforming qualities.

Interestingly, the study found that the traits linked to coolness remained consistent across gender, age, and culture. Warren plans to explore the reasons why these traits hold universal value. “We need some sort of mechanism for rewarding people who push culture forward, who can change the norms, the ideals that we live by,” he explained.

Warren also noted the significance of coolness in industries that thrive on innovation, such as art and technology, where breaking away from the norm is particularly celebrated.