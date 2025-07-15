Education
University Research Identifies Key Traits of Being ‘Cool’
Tucson, Arizona — New research from the University of Arizona‘s Eller College of Management has identified six traits commonly associated with being perceived as “cool.” The study highlights that being extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open, and autonomous are key characteristics that contribute to this ambiguous concept.
Professor Caleb Warren, who has been studying the psychology of cool for several years, initiated his research to better understand consumer behavior and purchasing decisions. He emphasizes that much of the economy hinges on attention and information, stating, “One of the only ways to break through the clutter is to be cool. And it’s easier to be cool by either embodying or identifying with cool people.”
The research involved thousands of survey participants from twelve countries who rated non-famous individuals on their perceived coolness and goodness. Results revealed some overlap between the attributes of being cool and being good, although the latter is often associated with more traditional and conforming qualities.
Interestingly, the study found that the traits linked to coolness remained consistent across gender, age, and culture. Warren plans to explore the reasons why these traits hold universal value. “We need some sort of mechanism for rewarding people who push culture forward, who can change the norms, the ideals that we live by,” he explained.
Warren also noted the significance of coolness in industries that thrive on innovation, such as art and technology, where breaking away from the norm is particularly celebrated.
Recent Posts
- Trump Announces Trade Agreement with Indonesia, Details Unclear
- Tennis Stars Ready for Action at UniCredit Iasi Open
- Illinois Tollway Updates Infrastructure for Cashless System
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court