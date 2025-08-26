University of South Carolina Signs 10-Year Deal with Nike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The University of South Carolina has entered into a 10-year agreement with Nike for its athletics programs, effective July 1, 2026. The USC Board of Trustees approved the deal during a meeting on Friday morning.

The partnership with Nike marks a significant shift for the university, which has been outfitted by Under Armour since 2007. According to a release from the athletic department, Nike will provide uniforms and equipment for all 21 of the Gamecocks’ athletic programs.

The contract, which totals $70 million, includes $5 million in cash compensation and a $2.5 million product allotment, along with a 15% royalty on net sales. Nike will also introduce unique marketing opportunities for USC.

As part of the agreement, the women’s basketball team will receive new uniforms based on Nike’s Paris design beginning in 2026. Additionally, both the football and women’s basketball teams will undergo comprehensive redesigns of their uniforms.

Moreover, Nike will spearhead the redesign of the basketball court at Colonial Life Arena. USC student-athletes will gain access to Nike’s Sport Research Lab located in Beaverton, Oregon.

The deal also features performance bonuses for athletic achievements. Bonuses include up to $100,000 for football and basketball teams based on their performance in championship games and tournaments. Nike stated that all football bonuses will be cumulative, while non-football bonuses will not.

This development is notable as USC transitions into a partnership with one of the most recognized sports brands globally. The agreement is expected to enhance both university and athletic program visibility and performance.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.