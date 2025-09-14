Entertainment
Univision to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Special Live Event
MIAMI – September 12, 2025 – Univision will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a live special titled “¡Viva México, Fiesta Mexicana!” airing on Monday, September 15 at 11:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 p.m. CT. This year marks a historic celebration as it will be the first time a woman delivers the “Cry of Independence.”
The event will take place live from the Zócalo in Mexico City, highlighting Mexico’s music, culture, and traditions. The celebration will intertwine musical performances, special segments, and appearances by notable personalities.
Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Elian Zidán, and Paulina Sodi, with co-hosts Karina Banda and Chiquibaby, the show will feature performances by prominent Mexican artists. Confirmed artists include Alex Fernández, Banda El Recodo, Banda Los Recoditos, Emilio Osorio, and Majo Aguilar.
In addition to the music, the special will feature María Antonieta Collins and Roberto Hernández, who will celebrate Univision’s 70th anniversary. They will honor the station’s employees and founding family for their contributions to the network that originated TelevisaUnivision.
The show will also highlight cultural and artistic segments that showcase the richness of Mexico’s independence celebrations. A special report by María Antonieta Collins will focus on the history of Univision San Antonio, along with a recap of the community’s festivities.
