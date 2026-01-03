News
Univision Journalist Edna Schmidt Passes Away at 51
San Juan, Puerto Rico — Edna Schmidt, a well-known journalist with Univision and Telemundo, passed away at the age of 51 following a tragic incident that left her brain dead.
Reports indicate that Schmidt was pronounced brain dead after suffering a fall. The announcement of her death came as a shock to many in the media community, especially among her colleagues who expressed their condolences on social media.
Schmidt, who was of Puerto Rican descent, had a successful career in journalism and was known for her engaging reporting and on-screen presence. She was hospitalized at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles at the time of her passing.
In the months leading up to her death, discussions about her health, including her struggles with depression and alcoholism, surfaced. These revelations have left family and friends saddened, as they were reportedly unaware of the extent of her struggles.
A former colleague stated, “I deeply regret the passing of a colleague. Our solidarity is with her family during this difficult time.”
The cause of Schmidt’s death remains unexplained, with details still emerging. The media community mourns the loss of a talented journalist whose impact will be remembered.
