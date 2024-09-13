Unlikely Wedding Choices: Couple Marries on Friday the 13th in Cemetery

A couple, Hannah and Mathew Parfitt from Pontypridd, made headlines by choosing to get married on what is often considered the unluckiest day of the year—Friday, October 13—in an unconventional venue, a Victorian cemetery. The ceremony took place at Arnos Vale in Bristol, a location known for its rich history as a cemetery and its status as a licensed wedding venue.

The Parfitts originally aimed for a Halloween wedding. However, due to the typically poor weather on that date, they opted for Friday the 13th instead. Hanna mentioned, “Then randomly when we looked, Friday 13th came up, and we wanted to get married in October, so it seemed pretty perfect.”

For their ceremony, Hannah, in a striking black gown, and Mathew, with a red tie adorned with skulls, exchanged vows in a room historically used to lower coffins before cremation. The room was dimly lit by candlelight, with curtains drawn to create an intimate and atmospheric setting.

Despite the superstition surrounding their wedding date, the couple reported no misfortune, having recently secured a new house. Mathew remarked, “We haven’t had any bad luck yet, have we?” and Hannah agreed, “No, we’ve been pretty good.”

Their dress designer, Samantha Buca, who specializes in alternative wedding attire, noted that black gowns are gaining popularity, particularly around Halloween. She shared that Friday the 13th still holds negative connotations for many, but she herself is not convinced by the superstition.

The origins of the Friday the 13th superstition remain unclear, though various theories exist. One popular suggestion relates to the Bible, where Judas, the notorious 13th guest at the Last Supper, betrayed Jesus. Furthermore, for centuries, Friday has been deemed an unlucky day, as echoed by historical references such as Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales.”