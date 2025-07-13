Unlock All Skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

LOS ANGELES, CA — Gamers are eager to unlock characters in the newly released Tony Hawk‘s Pro Skater 3+4, which launched on July 11, 2025. The game features a nostalgic character roster, including the return of Bam Margera and several other secret skaters.

In total, there are 36 playable characters, with 29 offered from the start. Seven characters remain hidden, requiring players to complete specific challenges or make purchases. Notably, two characters are exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition—Doom Slayer and Revenant.

To unlock Andy Anderson and Bam Margera, players simply need to purchase them in the Secret Shop for $5,000 in-game cash. A quick method to earn this amount is to complete the ‘New Challenger’ challenge by creating a custom skater.

Birdman, a fan-favorite, is unlocked after completing all main goals in both THPS 3 and 4. Players must then purchase the Strange Feathers in the Secret Shop for $5,000. Constable Richard, the new version of Officer Dick voiced by Jack Black, requires players to collect 18 Panda plushies across levels before buying him for $5,000.

Michelangelo, who comes at a cost of $10,000, is also available from the start at the Secret Shop. Players aiming to get Doom Slayer and Revenant must upgrade to the Deluxe Edition to access these characters immediately.

Overall, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 continues to provide fans with the thrill of skateboarding and nostalgia, adding a variety of unique characters. Players can find guides and tips on how to unlock each skater easily through various online sources.