Unlock NFL Sunday Ticket Discounts with DraftKings Promo Code

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL season is upon us, and DraftKings has introduced an enticing new offer for fans. New users can receive $300 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, which provides access to out-of-market Sunday games.

This promotion is available from now until September 29, 2025, allowing customers to kick off the season with significant savings. To qualify, users need to create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, enter personal details, and make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Once registered, placing a first bet of $5 or more will trigger the bonus. Users will receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours, which are valid for seven days. This offer is aimed at making the NFL viewing experience more accessible for fans across the country.

This Sunday, matchups will include a clash between the Commanders and Giants, as well as the Steelers facing off against the Jets. The promotion is particularly attractive for those looking to watch every minute of the action, regardless of their local broadcasts.

Additionally, fans can take advantage of YouTube TV‘s NFL Sunday Ticket, which requires a base subscription to access the service. There are options for viewing multiple games at once, enhancing the game day experience.

As part of the offer, eligible users will also gain access to a DraftKings promo code specifically intended for the discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. The total savings off the regular price provides an exceptional value for new customers eager to dive into the new season.

For those new to sports betting, DraftKings has implemented various responsible gaming tools. Users can set limits on their deposits and wagers to ensure a sustainable betting experience. For assistance, customers are encouraged to reach out to the 24/7 support team or to contact national helplines.

With the NFL season fast approaching, this DraftKings promo represents a unique chance for fans to engage more deeply with their favorite sport.