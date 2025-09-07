Unlock Today’s NYT Strands Puzzle Hints and Solutions

NEW YORK, NY – Players of the New York Times‘ word search game, Strands, are seeking tips for today’s puzzle, which features a theme related to a Jewish celebration. Each daily game includes a grid of letters where players connect linked letters to find words that share a common theme.

In today’s puzzle, players are tasked with discovering the spangram, a special word that ties the entire grid together. For September 7, the spangram is ‘BAR MITZVAH,’ which signifies the coming of age for Jewish boys at age 13.

The Strands game allows players to connect letters in all directions and switch directions while forming words. However, unlike other NYT games like Wordle or Connections, Strands does not provide a word list, making it an intriguing challenge for players.

To assist those who may be stuck, players can earn hints by finding certain words. If they find three valid words of at least four letters not related to the theme, they unlock a Hint button. This button will then help highlight the letters that form one of the theme words.

Additionally, the official theme hint for today’s puzzle is ‘Coming of age.’ To find the theme words, players will need to look for seven words that correspond to today’s spangram. Once identified, these words will be highlighted accordingly and offer further insights into the puzzle.

For those looking for additional challenges, a new Strands puzzle is released daily at midnight in each time zone, and players are encouraged to return for more word-finding fun.