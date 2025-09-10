Entertainment
Unlocking the Faydown Cloak in Hollow Knight: Silksong
PHARLOOM, Sept. 6, 2025 — Players of “Hollow Knight: Silksong” can now unlock the Faydown Cloak, which allows the character Hornet to perform a double jump. This ability, crucial for exploration, can be found at the peak of Mount Fay during Act 2 of the game.
To reach Mount Fay, players must first obtain the Clawline Ancestral Art. This is achieved by defeating the enemy Trobbio in the Choral Chambers or collecting a key from Songclave and navigating through Whiteward to the Underworks. Players should be prepared for a challenging platforming section filled with hazards.
Ascending Mount Fay requires careful movement to avoid freezing damage. Players will need to grapple floating discs from the left side of the Bell Beast station and find shelter within glowing lights or fires. If they fail to reach the next safe area within 15 seconds, Hornet will start taking damage.
A map provided shows the location of the Faydown Cloak, indicating that players need to make multiple jumps and avoid enemies while navigating through icy terrain. More tools, such as the Drifter’s Cloak or Swift Step, will assist in making the climb easier.
Once players reach the top, they will find an altar that triggers a cutscene. A giant bird will swoop down, granting Hornet the Faydown Cloak and the ability to double jump. This skill greatly enhances exploration throughout the Kingdom of Pharloom, making other areas accessible.
Players are advised to collect enough Rosaries, ensuring they can access necessary benches along the climb, and remember to utilize the provided warming lamps to avoid frost damage.
The Faydown Cloak represents a significant upgrade, transforming the game’s traversal mechanics and offering new opportunities for exploration.
