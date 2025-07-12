Unlocking Today’s Connections Sports Edition Puzzle

New York, NY – Puzzle enthusiasts gearing up for the Connections: Sports Edition can find tips and hints for Game No. 292, available online. The game tests players’ knowledge of sports terminology and player names in a format similar to the popular word game, Wordle.

Players are challenged to identify common threads among 16 words, grouping them into four categories. Each difficulty level is color-coded, with yellow being the easiest and purple the most challenging. The latest round, rated at 2.5 out of 5 for difficulty, poses an intriguing challenge for participants.

Recent hints for today’s game suggest words in the following categories: Yellow: BLUES, Green: NAVY, Blue: LEVY, Purple: COWHERD. Players can share their results on social media after participating, adding a communal spirit to the competition.

The game resets daily at midnight local time, ensuring fresh content for players. Mark, the managing editor of The Athletic‘s college sports team, encourages fans to engage with the game and share their scores. He is available for follow-up on Twitter for more insights into the game.

With its launch in collaboration with The Athletic, the game aims to appeal to sports fans and casual players alike, maintaining excitement through its evolving challenges.

As the puzzle continues to captivate players, new iterations will be available tomorrow for those looking to tackle another brain teaser.