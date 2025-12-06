Sports
UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea was named the Mountain West‘s Offensive Player of the Year on December 2, 2025, following a breakout season.
Colandrea’s achievement is a testament to his hard work and team effort. “It’s an awesome accomplishment, but it doesn’t happen without all my teammates,” he said. The quarterback completed 238 of 349 passes for a conference-best 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 555 yards and eight scores. His completion percentage of 68.2 is on track to set a school record.
Leading the conference in total offense at 300.4 yards per game and in pass efficiency at 157.8, Colandrea has made his mark. “You win individual awards off your teammates, off their success,” he added. His performance was instrumental in UNLV’s success, including a 10-2 record and a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game.
UNLV offensive coordinator Corey Dennis praised Colandrea, saying, “He has come in and worked every single day. If you don’t love this game, this game is hard.” Colandrea is the first UNLV quarterback to earn this honor since Randall Cunningham in 1984.
Colandrea’s success comes as junior running back Jai’Then Thomas was also named to the first-team all-conference selection. Thomas leads college football with 7.43 yards per carry, making a significant impact on their offense.
Other notable mentions include linebacker Marsel McDuffie, defensive back Aamaris Brown, wide receiver Jaden Bradley, and center Reid Williams, all receiving second-team all-conference honors, as the team gears up for the championship game against Boise State on Friday.
