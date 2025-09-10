Sports
UNLV Quarterback Alex Orji Out for Season with Serious Leg Injury
Las Vegas, NV — UNLV quarterback Alex Orji‘s first season with the Rebels is over after a severe leg injury sustained during Saturday’s game against UCLA. Head coach Dan Mullen announced the news on Monday, revealing that Orji will require surgery for his injuries.
Orji suffered a Grade 3 LCL sprain and a complete hamstring tear during the first quarter of the game when he was hit after a 1-yard carry. “The devastating part is not just the loss of his talent on the field, but his leadership, his demeanor, the man that he is,” Mullen said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”
The injury occurred early in the match against the Bruins, leading Mullen to describe Orji as one of the toughest players he knows. Initially, it seemed the injury could have been worse, as Orji managed to jog off the field before the severity was revealed through an MRI.
This season, Orji played in all three games, rushing 10 times for 42 yards and scoring one touchdown. He also completed three passes for 37 yards. However, most quarterback snaps recently have gone to another transfer, Anthony Colandrea, who has excelled, completing over 75% of his passes.
Prior to transferring to UNLV this past offseason, Orji played as a redshirt sophomore at Michigan. After limited opportunities and a competitive quarterback situation there, he found a fresh start in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, his career at UNLV has met an early challenge.
The Rebels will now prepare for their next game against Miami Ohio on September 20, with Colandrea stepping in as the starting quarterback. Cameron Friel will take over the backup role.
If eligible, Orji may apply for a medical redshirt, which would allow him to extend his college career.
