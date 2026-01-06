UNLV Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Explores Transfer Options After Standout Season

Las Vegas, NV – UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea is set to explore transfer options after a spectacular season with the Rebels. Colandrea, who has been a fan favorite, helped lead UNLV to a successful campaign, finishing with impressive statistics and garnering accolades.

Colandrea’s breakout year in 2025 saw him complete 275 of 417 passes for 3,459 yards, throwing 23 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. He demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities, rushing for 649 yards and scoring 10 additional touchdowns. His performance earned him the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award.

As he considers his future, Colandrea is anticipated to visit Florida State on Sunday, January 4, 2026, and is also expected to meet with Tennessee and several other Power Four schools. His former coaches and representatives believe he can command a lucrative deal in the transfer market, far beyond what UNLV could offer.

Colandrea’s college career began at Virginia, where he set freshman records for passing yards and total offense. After transferring to UNLV, he amassed a total of 7,542 passing yards and 49 touchdowns in 33 games across three seasons.

The move has stirred mixed emotions among fans who had formed a bond with the rising star, hoping to see him continue to elevate the team’s performance next season. Yet, the modern NCAA transfer portal has opened avenues for athletes like Colandrea to pursue better opportunities.

UNLV’s football program, under coaches Barry Odom and Dan Mullen, is also in the process of seeking replacements and has seen success with transfers in the past. Reports suggest former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold is among the candidates being considered as potential reinforcement for the team.

With the college landscape evolving and players now having more power to make decisions about their careers, Colandrea’s situation reflects the changing dynamics within college football.

Colandrea remains a sought-after quarterback in this year’s transfer period, highlighting the ongoing shifts in the sport as athletes seek to maximize their potential in an increasingly competitive environment.