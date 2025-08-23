Sports
UNLV Quarterbacks Share Time in Season Opener
Las Vegas, Nevada – UNLV football opened its season with a unique approach to its quarterback situation on August 23, 2025. Starting quarterback, Orji, led the Rebels out for their first offensive drive but was soon replaced by Anthony Colandrea for the second series.
In an early challenge, Orji struggled as he tried to score on a quarterback run, turning the ball over by fumbling near the goal line. This turned an exciting first drive into a setback for the Rebels.
Before game time, reports surfaced detailing the team’s strategy to utilize both quarterbacks during the game. Head coach Dan Mullen confirmed this approach, indicating that each quarterback would get ample opportunity to showcase their talents.
Coach Mullen’s plan appears to involve alternating the quarterbacks for a series of plays, allowing them to find a rhythm and determine which one can lead the team more effectively as the game unfolds.
UNLV’s unique tactic highlights their commitment to finding the right fit for their offense, as both Orji and Colandrea look to establish themselves in the starting role throughout the season.
