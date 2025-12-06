Sports
UNLV Rebels Aim for Mountain West Championship Under Dan Mullen
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The UNLV Rebels, led by head coach Dan Mullen, are on a quest for the Mountain West championship as they prepare to face the Boise State Broncos this Friday. The Rebels have posted a commendable record of 10-2 this season, showcasing a significant transformation in their roster since Mullen’s arrival.
Mullen, who became the head coach on December 12, 2024, has a storied history of success in college football. He previously coached the Florida Gators, leading them to an SEC Championship and multiple bowl appearances. Now, at UNLV, he has applied a unique strategy to build the team by attracting top talent from Power 4 programs.
In a bold move, Mullen constructed a powerhouse lineup by incorporating 33 players with Power 4 experience, resulting in 37 athletes on the current roster. This impressive figure dwarfs the next-closest Mountain West school. Key to this strategy has been recruiting former four- and five-star players, many of whom had previously committed to larger programs.
Players like safety Pope and linebacker Justin Flowe stand out as essential members of this talented group. Pope, who originally committed to Alabama, is now UNLV’s second-leading tackler. Flowe, once a consensus five-star recruit, has navigated a challenging career but now contributes significantly to the Rebels’ defensive efforts.
In addition to individual player achievements, Mullen emphasizes the importance of team chemistry, explaining that it’s crucial to have the right mix of experience and talent. “You can’t take everybody that is a ‘Last Chance U’ guy,” Mullen told CBS Sports. “You have to get the right combination.”
The Rebels’ newfound success has not gone unnoticed, as they head into the championship game against Boise State with high hopes of bringing home the title. Mullen’s vision for a competitive program in Las Vegas is beginning to take shape as the Rebels prepare for a pivotal moment in their season.
