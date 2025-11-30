Sports
UNLV Rebels Battle UNR in Critical Fremont Cannon Showdown
RENO, Nev. — The UNLV Rebels football team is set to face their rival, the UNR Wolf Pack, on Saturday at 6 p.m. PST at Mackay Stadium. This game marks the 51st Battle for the Fremont Cannon.
With a record of 9-2 and a Mountain West Conference record of 5-2, the Rebels can clinch a victory and hopes for a title spot with losses from Boise State and New Mexico. They come into this matchup riding a three-game winning streak against UNR, seeking their first four consecutive wins over the Wolf Pack since a run from 2000 to 2004.
Last week, UNLV showcased their defensive prowess, allowing just 231 total yards against Hawaii, the least they have permitted in any game this season. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack enters the game with a 3-8 overall record and have won their last two games, including a tight 13-7 victory against Wyoming.
“This is a crucial game for both teams,” said UNLV head coach Dan Mullen. “The rivalry runs deep, and our players know what’s at stake. We’re excited to compete for the Fremont Cannon.”
Game details include a kickoff at 6 p.m. PST, broadcast on CBS Sports Network, with radio coverage from KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM). The line is set at UNLV -8 with an over/under of 53.5 points.
A win for UNLV will result in a tie for first place in the Mountain West, with the final championship game spots likely determined by a computer ranking. “This game is not just about pride; it could define our season,” added Mullen.
Fans are eager to see how quarterback Anthony Colandrea performs, who has been a standout, possibly vying for Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar performance last week.
