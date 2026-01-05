Unrivaled Basketball’s 2026 Season Set to Kick Off in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Unrivaled Basketball will tip off its 2026 season on Monday, January 5, featuring a full slate of games at Sephora Arena. The league, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, aims to provide elite players an offseason competition platform.

This season will feature eight teams, including newcomers Breeze and Hive, bringing together a total of 48 players. Star athletes such as Paige Bueckers, Kahleah Copper, and Alyssa Thomas join the ranks, promising an exciting series of matches.

The defending champion, Rose BC, will compete among other teams like Mist BC, Lunar Owls, and Vinyl BC. Fans can expect a thrilling opening day with four games, starting with Mist BC versus Hive BC at 1 PM ET, broadcast on truTV.

As part of the schedule, selected games will also air on TNT. Unrivaled’s inaugural season garnered significant success, prompting the expansion and increased player participation. This season will see competitive matchups across various venues, including Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Throughout the season, a brief hiatus for a one-on-one tournament is planned mid-February, drawing even more star talent for fans. Unrivaled Basketball’s second season will run from January 5 through March 4, culminating with the championship game.

With a lineup filled with top WNBA talent, this season promises to deliver both fierce competition and compelling storylines. Fans can look forward to exciting games and high-stakes moments throughout the season.