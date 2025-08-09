Sports
Unseeded Players Dominate First Round at Cincinnati Open 2025
Mason, Ohio – The 2025 Cincinnati Open began on Thursday with first-round matches featuring only unseeded players, as all 32 seeded competitors received byes into the second round. The event included a former champion who is looking to reclaim her ignited form and a young talent making his debut on this prestigious stage.
One of the highlighted matches involved 22-year-old American Elizabeth Stearns, who has struggled this season with a 1-6 record. She faces off against China’s Wang, currently ranked No. 132. Despite having the potential with a powerful forehand, her recent inconsistent performance makes her vulnerable to an upset.
French player Caroline Garcia is another notable underdog this week. The 31-year-old, who once held a title here, aims for an upset against Britain’s Lottie Kartal. Garcia is currently ranked outside the top 200, but her aggressive play may exploit Kartal’s potentially rusty performance, as Kartal returns to hard courts after an absence.
In men’s action, former top-50 player Giuliano Arnaldi, now ranked No. 41, is favored to defeat his fellow Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi. Bonzi is struggling this season with a record of 7-14 and has seen dwindling success on the ATP Tour.
One match to watch is between the experienced Gael Monfils and American Nishesh Basavareddy. Monfils, while showing flashes of brilliance in 2025, has lost four of his last five matches, with early exits in both Washington and Toronto. However, he holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Basavareddy, suggesting he may leverage his experience.
The Cincinnati Open continues on Friday with players like Miomir Kecmanovic facing Ethan Quinn, who has had a breakout year with a notable record of 10 wins in his last 12 main-tour matches. Quinn’s performance at the tournament thus far positions him as a strong contender as he aims for continued success on his path to the U.S. Open.
The Cincinnati Open has historically been a significant event as players prepare for the final Grand Slam of the year. With unseeded players gaining the spotlight, the potential for surprises this week grows.
