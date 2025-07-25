Unsettled Weather Expected as Rainfront Approaches Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A slow-moving front is set to approach Indiana, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A heat advisory is currently in effect for Indianapolis and several areas to the south. Conversely, northern regions face a higher chance of rain and cooling temperatures.

This humid weather pattern comes from a heat dome over the Ohio River Valley, colliding with a weak cold front from the north. According to meteorologists, the severe threat level is classified as Level 1 for central Indiana Friday afternoon.

Rain is most likely in the northern half of Indiana, particularly near and north of Interstate 70. As the day progresses, thunderstorms will shift southward, potentially affecting Indianapolis and nearby areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

Despite the risk of rain, southern Indiana will experience drier conditions thanks to higher pressure. Though localized heavy downpours are a possibility, overall coverage is expected to be limited.

Hoosiers should brace for fluctuating temperatures today. Those who remain dry will face hotter weather, while those under the rain will experience cooler conditions but still contend with high humidity. Temperatures will vary widely across the state, especially in central Indiana.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive rainfall outlook with localized flash flooding potential. Humidity levels are exceptionally high, with precipitable water values between 2.5 to 3 inches. This indicates that storms can easily draw moisture from the environment, intensifying rain amounts in specific areas.

With storms moving slowly, some locations may receive prolonged rainfall. Forecasts will be updated as conditions change, especially considering the preceding rain patterns affecting future storm developments. Unsettled weather is anticipated into the weekend, featuring sun, clouds, and scattered showers.