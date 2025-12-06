UNT Women’s Basketball Hosts Texas Southern in Crucial Matchup

DENTON, Texas – The University of North Texas (UNT) women’s basketball team will face Texas Southern on Saturday, December 6, at 2 p.m. CT at The Super Pit. After suffering two consecutive losses to Big 12 opponents, the Mean Green (5-3) aim to regain their momentum.

UNT’s recent schedule has been tough, featuring three games against Power Five teams. They began strong, securing wins against SMU and Saint Mary's, but fell short against Texas Tech and No. 24 Oklahoma State.

Texas Southern comes into Saturday’s contest with a 3-3 record, having had a week off after competing in the Resorts World Classic in Las Vegas. The Lady Tigers excel at rebounding, averaging 47 rebounds per game, including 17 offensive boards.

This matchup marks the second consecutive season that UNT and Texas Southern will meet, following a 78-54 victory for North Texas last November. The Mean Green have won the last four encounters in this series.

The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+, with Kyle Youmans and Brian Burton providing coverage. Fans can also listen on the Varsity Network app, with Sam Kaman as the announcer.

UNT is looking to break its losing streak and solidify its standing against Texas Southern, significantly ahead in the historical matchups with a record of 5-3.

A victory on Saturday would elevate the Mean Green’s record to 6-3, extend their winning streak over the Lady Tigers to five games, and raise their all-time record against SWAC teams to 20-5.