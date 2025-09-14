Upcoming Changes to College Football Schedule Announced

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Several updates to the college football schedule have been announced for the Mountain West and SEC conferences. The Mountain West will see New Mexico face UCLA at 7 p.m. PT on September 12 on the Big Ten Network. Other notable games include UNLV playing at Miami (Ohio) at 12 p.m. ET on September 20, and Colorado State hosting UTSA at 7:30 p.m. MT on FS1.

On September 13, the SEC updated the start times and networks for its games. Wisconsin will take on Alabama on ABC, while Arkansas will face Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Additionally, Vanderbilt will play South Carolina at 7:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

For game updates on September 20, Arkansas will play Memphis at 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN, followed by Tulane against Ole Miss and Auburn facing Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. Both games have television coverage on ESPN and ABC.

The SEC kicked off its season in late August, featuring Texas and Oklahoma’s second season in the conference. Oklahoma holds a 2-0 record, while Texas is at 1-1. Meanwhile, Alabama, which started with a loss to Florida State, is facing scrutiny for their performance this season.

New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the challenges in an interview, emphasizing the importance of fan passion for the program. ‘We understand, and we want passionate people around this program,’ DeBoer stated. ‘We want that, I promise you we want that.’

For ongoing updates about start times and TV networks, fans can check www.SECsports.com/fbtv. All times listed are in Eastern time and are subject to change.