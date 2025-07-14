Upcoming Episode of The Gilded Age Set to Release This Week

NEW YORK, NY — The Gilded Age, the popular HBO series, continues its third season with a highly anticipated fourth episode set to air on July 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can catch the episode titled “Marriage is a Gamble” on HBO or stream it on Max.

As the season progresses, characters face significant challenges, particularly Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) as she navigates her daughter Gladys’s (Taissa Farmiga) future. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) must confront her relationship’s direction with Larry (Harry Richardson).

Since its return on June 22, The Gilded Age has captured a record audience, drawing approximately 2.7 million viewers within the first three days. This historical drama delves into the clash between old and new money in 1880s New York, exploring the changes after the devastating Opera War.

The series synopsis highlights that the old guard’s power is waning, with the Russells poised to dominate high society. Notably, Bertha aims for new heights, while George Russell (Morgan Spector) risks everything on an ambitious railroad venture.

Fans have already seen episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Season 3, with new episodes released every Sunday until August 10. For those without Max subscriptions, the basic plan starts at $9.99 per month with ads, while the standard no-ads option begins at $16.99.

Although HBO has not announced a fourth season yet, creator Julian Fellowes has expressed uncertainty about the future of the series. Season 3 consists of a total of eight episodes, providing ample opportunity for dramatic twists and character development.

The Gilded Age is celebrated for its stunning visuals and a cast featuring talents from Broadway and acclaimed series like The White Lotus and Sex and the City. Fans can stay updated as the story unfolds each week.