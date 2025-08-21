Upcoming Events in Maine Feature Music, Theater, and Fairs

YORK, Maine – Five Ukrainian teenagers will perform an original theatrical production titled “Voices from Ukraine: Stories of War and Hope” starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 407 York St. The event is free, but a suggested donation of $25 is encouraged. The 40-minute musical features accounts about the ongoing Russian invasion and will include a talkback session with the cast and crew afterwards. Proceeds from the performance will support Common Man for Ukraine, which provides humanitarian aid and trauma counseling for families affected by the war.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will take the stage at the State Theatre, located at 609 Congress St. in Portland. Tickets are priced at $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Ritter, known for his Americana sound, is expected to perform some new songs from his upcoming album, “I Believe in You, Honeydew,” ahead of its release on Sept. 12. His career includes twelve albums and two published novels.

This weekend marks the 160th Acton Fair, held from Thursday to Sunday at the Acton Fairgrounds on 550 Route 109. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including a rabbit barn, car show, and even a skillet toss competition. The fair promises entertainment for all ages, including music and milking demonstrations.

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 10th annual Portland Fine Craft Show will take place in a downtown parking lot. Organized by Shop Maine Craft, the event features over 100 juried exhibitors showcasing crafts such as basketry, ceramics, and jewelry. This is a great opportunity for early holiday shopping.

The 14th annual Pet Rock in the Park festival will also occur on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Deering Oaks Park, Portland. This pet-friendly event invites attendees to bring their dogs and enjoy live music, food trucks, and information from animal welfare organizations. Proceeds from the event will support the Animal Cancer Foundation.

Lastly, an afternoon screening of “76 Days Adrift” will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. Rockland. The documentary tells the story of Mainer Steven Callahan‘s survival at sea in 1982 after a collision with a possible whale. Callahan, who will be present for a Q&A session following the screening, documented his experience in a book that inspired the film. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Shields Fund.

Bangor will welcome rocker Billy Idol for a concert on Aug. 26. Supporting him will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Tickets range from $43 to $241.