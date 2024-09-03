Upcoming Film ‘Queer’ Features Intense Performances and Themes of Ambiguity

Drew Starkey, a prominent actor known for his role in Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks,’ recently shared insights about his experience filming the upcoming period romance drama ‘Queer,’ directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. Starkey describes his co-star, Daniel Craig, as ‘game for anything’ and praised Guadagnino as a ‘dream’ director.

During a recent Q&A session moderated by fellow cast member Omar Apollo, Starkey revealed the challenges faced while filming, particularly mentioning the post-production process known as automated dialogue replacement (ADR) for sex scenes. He humorously noted, ‘You feel like you’re in an insane asylum’ while recording intimate scenes alone in a booth.

Starkey, who hails from North Carolina, emphasized the valuable lessons he learned from working alongside Craig, stating that he could have disregarded his formal training in acting due to Craig’s exceptional talent. ‘He’s so fucking good at every aspect of his craft,’ Starkey remarked, highlighting Craig’s vulnerability and willingness to embrace challenging scenes.

To prepare for the role, Starkey underwent a significant physical transformation, losing 30 pounds at the request of Guadagnino. He noted that the director encouraged him to gain some weight back, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy appearance for the character.

‘Queer’ is set in 1950s Mexico City and is based on the novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs. It follows Lee, portrayed by Craig, an American living in a small community who becomes captivated by Eugene Allerton, played by Starkey, a young student whose ambiguous sexuality adds depth to the narrative.

Starkey expressed the intricacies of his character’s portrayal, noting that there is a constant discussion about Allerton’s sexual orientation. ‘Playing that ambiguity was the fun part,’ he stated, as it posed a unique challenge for him as an actor.

The film is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3 and will also debut in North America at TIFF. ‘Queer’ is anticipated to be a strong contender for awards consideration, having secured distribution for release by the end of the year.