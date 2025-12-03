Upcoming Full Cold Moon Set to Dazzle on December 4

CHICAGO, IL — A full moon, known as the Cold Moon, will illuminate the night sky on December 4. This full moon is notable as it marks the final supermoon of the year 2025.

The Cold Moon will be at its fullest at 6:14 PM EST when it reaches 100% illumination. This supermoon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its position near Earth, approximately 221,806 miles away.

Days before the full moon, the lunar phase is a waxing gibbous, with about 91% of the moon illuminated. Sky enthusiasts can spot prominent features such as the Mare Crisium and Copernicus Crater with the naked eye. Utilizing binoculars reveals craters like Endymion and Alphonsus, while telescopes will provide views of the Apollo 15 and 16 landing sites.

The lunar cycle, which spans around 29.5 days, encompasses eight phases from new moon to full moon, with each phase presenting a different view of the moon as it orbits the Earth. The next full moon, classified as a supermoon, follows two other supermoons earlier this year in October and November.

This December’s full moon will not only brighten the winter nights but also coincide with the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, possibly enhancing the celestial spectacle. According to folklore, the Cold Moon gets its name from the chill that descends with winter’s arrival. It is also referred to as the Long Night Moon due to the extended hours of darkness during this time of year.

As the full moon approaches, clear skies and minimal light pollution will provide the best views. Observers are encouraged to take advantage of the larger-than-life moonrise near the horizon for a truly memorable sight.