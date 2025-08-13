Upcoming Job Fairs and Workshops for Veterans in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Veterans looking for work have a chance to connect with employers this week during two job fairs and a free workshop. The City of Florissant is collaborating with the Faufman Fund, Veterans Upward Bound, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to host the second-annual Veterans Resource and Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road.

Officials expect more than 40 vendors to attend, providing veterans with employment and community resources. The event is entirely free, aimed at helping veterans transition into civilian careers.

Additionally, the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, along with Madison and St. Clair counties, is organizing the first-ever Global Aerospace Summit on Aug. 13-14. This summit will focus on promoting growth and innovation in the aerospace sector, featuring a career fair on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Inn O’Fallon, 430 Regency Park, in partnership with Scott Air Force Base Military & Family Readiness Center.

The St. Louis County Library’s Clark Family Branch is also offering two workshops to help job seekers enhance their communication skills, essential in landing a job. Registration is required for these workshops.

The region continues to provide opportunities for veterans to access employment resources and prepare for their next career steps.