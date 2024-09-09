Upcoming Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to face off in their first presidential debate on September 10, 2024. This debate takes place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

This event marks the only officially planned debate between the respective Democratic and Republican nominees ahead of the election on November 5, 2024. The debate comes after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, allowing Harris to step in as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

The debate is expected to last for 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks. Moderated by ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis, each candidate will have two minutes to respond to questions, with additional time allotted for rebuttals and clarifications.

Harris and Trump have both agreed to the finalized debate rules, which include muted microphones for candidates when it is not their turn to speak. Each will provide a closing statement for two minutes, but there will be no opening statements.

Both candidates have been actively campaigning in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that has historically fluctuated in its support between the Democratic and Republican parties. This debate is crucial, as both candidates aim to solidify their strategies and further engage with voters.

Polling data indicates a tight race, and the outcome of the debate could sway undecided voters. Key issues expected to be addressed include the economy, immigration, and national security, with each candidate likely to challenge the other’s policies and fitness for office.