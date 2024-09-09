Politics
Upcoming Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to face off in their first presidential debate on September 10, 2024. This debate takes place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.
This event marks the only officially planned debate between the respective Democratic and Republican nominees ahead of the election on November 5, 2024. The debate comes after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, allowing Harris to step in as the nominee for the Democratic Party.
The debate is expected to last for 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks. Moderated by ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis, each candidate will have two minutes to respond to questions, with additional time allotted for rebuttals and clarifications.
Harris and Trump have both agreed to the finalized debate rules, which include muted microphones for candidates when it is not their turn to speak. Each will provide a closing statement for two minutes, but there will be no opening statements.
Both candidates have been actively campaigning in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that has historically fluctuated in its support between the Democratic and Republican parties. This debate is crucial, as both candidates aim to solidify their strategies and further engage with voters.
Polling data indicates a tight race, and the outcome of the debate could sway undecided voters. Key issues expected to be addressed include the economy, immigration, and national security, with each candidate likely to challenge the other’s policies and fitness for office.
Recent Posts
- Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
- Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations
- Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
- Nimmitabel Residents Unite Against Local Serial Pest
- Brandon Aiyuk’s Near Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets
- Jannik Sinner Claims First U.S. Open Title in Historic Victory
- A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
- Apple Unveils Innovative AirPods Lineup with Groundbreaking Features
- Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune
- Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery
- Social Security Benefits: How Long They Last in Different States
- End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region
- Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
- Apple Unveils the Thinnest and Most Advanced Apple Watch Series 10
- Nik Rokahr and Callan England Jointly Awarded Sandover Medal in WAFL
- Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club